Victoria's Tuesday council meeting has been canceled because of the frigid temperatures and icy road conditions throughout Victoria, the city announced Monday.
Council was scheduled to meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday for its regular meeting. The meeting will be rescheduled and the public will be notified at least 72 hours in advance, according to an email from the city.
You can read more here for a complete list of weather-related cancellations in the Crossroads.
