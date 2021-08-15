Vela Farms bustled with people Friday morning, as more than 20 Victoria residents filled the restaurant for one last opportunity to hear from the District 3 City Council candidates in a public forum before the runoff election.
Duane Crocker and Chad Austin Hall, the leading candidates after July’s special election, will face off on the ballot one last time on Saturday.
Crocker led during the July election, earning 41.5% of the vote, more than any other candidate, but not over the 50% needed to win the election.
Crocker has also led in political contributions. As of his last finance campaign report Friday, he had received just under $25,000 in contributions over the entire campaign. As of Friday he maintained nearly $9,000.
Hall, who earned 22.9% of the vote in July, had raised almost $6,500 as of July 15. His final campaign report was not available as of the writing of this story.
In his last filed report, however, Hall had received a $1,000 contribution from the Texas Association of Realtors PAC, a political action committee focused on promoting home ownership and protecting real property rights, according to their website. The organization has repeatedly supported Mayor Jeff Bauknight, former District 3 councilman, during his campaigns, including a $3,000 donation during his mayoral campaign this summer.
“That’s one that we were especially proud of because everybody had a chance to go in, and our campaign is what they chose,” said Hall.
Friday’s event was hosted by the Victoria County Democratic Party, as part of an effort to be more involved with the community after their new party chair, Woodrow Wagner, was elected.
“We want to unite the community. We want to get a more involved community because the decisions that our political leaders make impact our daily lives,” said Aaron Franco, the party’s treasurer and a former candidate for the District 3 seat during the May and July elections. Throughout his campaign he emphasized the importance of just getting people to vote and be involved in their local government.
Throughout the morning, the candidates directly answered questions asked by the residents in attendance.
Residents wanted to know about the candidates’ thoughts on roads and infrastructure, the budget and tax rate, as well as the city’s parks and schools.
Hall moved back and forth, sitting beside his daughter, holding her hand, between questions, then standing to respond.
The candidates emphasized that while they will represent District 3, they also have an obligation to the whole city.
“There’s no doubt that Victoria is moving towards the north side,” said Hall. “But we can’t get away from the heart of where the city started. So as we’re moving everything out to the north, we can’t create a vacuum.”
He said he wants to make sure there’s still focus on and input from other parts of the city. Similarly, he said he’d like to focus on spending money more equally on improving existing parks, rather than building new ones in the city. He’d especially like to see more funding for Riverside Park, which he said looks like it’s on the decline.
While streets and infrastructure projects are important, Crocker also emphasized the need to think about other aspects of the city that add to its livability.
“When folks are looking to come into our community ... they ask about those things,” said Crocker. Crocker, who also provides legal council for the Port of Victoria, said that businesses thinking about coming to Victoria are looking at things like schools in the area, parks, livability, and internet access, which is one reason to focus on those things.
“We have scored, as a community, very low in terms of broadband accessibility, affordability, reliability and that sort of thing,” said Crocker. During the past year and the pandemic, he said the importance of reliable internet has been highlighted. “We have to get ahead of that ... Because if you’re not ahead, you’re behind.”
“These are two men who care a lot about Victoria,” said Wagner in an interview with the Victoria Advocate. “I don’t think there’s a bad choice here.”
The last day of early voting is Tuesday. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The last day to vote is Saturday.
