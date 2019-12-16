The U.S. Census Bureau’s pay rates increased Dec. 1 across the nation for the many positions available to conduct the census, according to a news release.
The positions offer competitive pay, flexible hours, paid training and weekly paychecks. Pay rates vary depending on where the job is located, with rates in Victoria and surrounding counties ranging from $18 to $23 per hour, according to the release.
The selection process for census taker positions begins in January, and paid training will take place in March and April. Actual enumeration of non-responding households throughout the nation begins in May through early July.
The census officially begins April 1, and for the first time ever, it will have an online option, which will make filling out the form easy, safe and secure, according to the release.
