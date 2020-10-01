President Donald Trump on Sept. 25 signed an executive order protecting vulnerable and newborn infants. The order follows efforts by U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud to pass the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act in the U.S. House of Representatives, according to a news release from Cloud’s office.
The Born-Alive Act would penalize the killing of a child who was born alive and would require medical practitioners to offer the same care to an abortion survivor that they would for any other child born prematurely. The bill would also protect mothers from prosecution and give the mother a legal cause of action against a medical practitioner who denies care.
On Feb. 28, Cloud voted for a “Motion to Recommit” that would have added the Born-Alive Act as an amendment to another piece of legislation in the House.
Cloud also signed a discharge petition to force a vote on the Born-Alive Act as a standalone bill. If 218 members of Congress sign the petition, the bill will be brought up for a vote, over the objections of House Democratic Leadership. So far, 205 members of Congress have signed.
Currently, 24 states do not offer protections for born-alive infants.
“When I became a member of Congress, I knew there would be debate over the abortion issue, but I never imagined we’d be debating the worth of a child who has already been born alive,” said Cloud in the release. “There should be no question that a child who is born alive should be cared for and protected. Thank you, President Trump, for directing the federal government to protect life.”
