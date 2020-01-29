U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud on Wednesday attended the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement signing ceremony at the White House, according to a news release from his office.
A year ago, President Donald Trump forged the agreement with the leaders of Canada and Mexico. In December, Cloud voted to pass it, according to the news release
“The USMCA isn’t just about numbers on a report; it’s about real jobs and expanded opportunities for Texas families,” Cloud said in the release. “Provisions in the USMCA will boost the trade economy, which will benefit our Texas farmers, ranchers, manufacturers and businesses. Our multibillion-dollar trading economy is the economic lifeblood to many of the industries across the state. The trade agreement gives access to new agriculture markets that will open up opportunities for countless ranchers and farmers right here at home.”
The ratification of the USMCA is expected to add more than $68 billion to the national economy, create an additional 176,000 American jobs and provide assurance to farmers in market limbo who have waited for the agreement, according to the news release.
