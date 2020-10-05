U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud was one of four Texas Republicans congressmen who did not cast a vote last week on a resolution condemning the QAnon conspiracy theory movement.
The resolution, titled “Condemning QAnon and rejecting the conspiracy theories it promotes,” ultimately passed 371 to 18.
Alongside Cloud, Texas Republicans U.S. Reps. Louie Gohmert, of Tyler, Kenny Marchant, of Coppell, and Ron Wright, of Arlington, did not cast votes. In a statement, Cloud called the resolution vote “another example of Washington’s dysfunction.”
“The same week that Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi’s partisan COVID bill, riddled with poison pills, passed on a party line vote after giving us just 30 minutes to read the final version, she manipulated the national conversation by bringing a non-binding resolution to the floor instead of legislation that would address the real needs of the American people,” Cloud said in the statement.
Further, Cloud claimed that the resolution “wouldn’t make headlines if not for the media’s willingness to report on House leadership’s political posturing and ignore serious legislating like the Paycheck Protection Program discharge petition.”
The Paycheck Protection Program discharge petition would release more than $138 billion in unused funds to the nation’s small business owners, Cloud said, adding that the media “instead found it more important to write stories on a resolution that has absolutely no effect.”
