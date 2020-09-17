U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud this week was named an Energy Champion by the American Energy Alliance, a pro-consumer, pro-taxpayer and free-market energy organization, according to a news release from his office.
“Rep. Cloud has been a champion when it comes to supporting American energy and that goes a long way in Texas,” Thomas Pyle, president of the AEA said in the release. “He recognizes the benefits of advancing market-oriented energy and environment policies, and his 100% energy score reflects that. Voters in the 27th district should not take energy issues for granted when it comes time to cast their ballots. We need leaders like him in Washington plain and simple.”
This week, AEA released its 2020 energy scorecard, which tabulates scores based on voting and co-sponsorship decisions on legislation affecting energy and environmental policy. The scorecard strives to educate constituents on how their representatives vote and hold members accountable for those decisions.
In the U.S. House of Representatives, this year’s scorecard compiles 18 votes and two co-sponsorship decisions from the 116th Congress. The title of Energy Champion is awarded to members in the U.S. House of Representatives with a score of 100 percent and a score of 90 percent in the U.S. Senate. Members of the House are scored based on their current, two-year term. Legislative bill sponsorship decisions count for 10% of the total score.
“The United States must maintain energy independence and dominance. Rather than turning to our adversaries, our allies can rely on us for energy, further strengthening our position as a leader on the global stage,” Cloud said in the release. “Liberal policies often attempt to dismantle our oil and gas markets, which in turn results in soaring electricity prices and financial harm. I will continue to promote fair policies in Congress, while encouraging private sector innovation and cutting burdensome federal regulations.”
