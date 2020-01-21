Work on the long-anticipated Ben Wilson Street corridor improvement project is on the horizon.
Victoria City Council on Tuesday approved a professional services agreement with Freese & Nichols for engineering design services for the Ben Wilson Street corridor improvements project. The cost of the agreement is for about $756,000.
Ken Gill, the city’s engineer, gave a presentation to the council about the project, which has been discussed for years. The project, which includes major reconstruction on the street to result in three lanes instead of five, 8-foot-wide sidewalks and a through corridor, is designed for the safety of University of Houston-Victoria students. It will be the official entry for the university.
Last May, the city approved a resolution authorizing the city manager to execute an interlocal cooperation agreement with the University of Houston System for the project, which formalized the actions needed to see the project through to completion, Gill said.
The city issued a request for qualifications in September and received five responses. After concluding interviews, city staff ultimately chose Freese and Nichols for the work.
Nick Cecava with Freese and Nichols, who will be the project manager, said Tuesday that the planning, consulting and engineering firm is well-prepared for the job. In 2016, the firm completed the Ben Wilson Street corridor study for the Victoria Metropolitan Planning Organization.
Early on, the project team will have a kickoff meeting with UHV and the city to gather data and ensure the group has a solid understanding of needs across the board, as well as begin showing concepts and ideas. The group will work closely with UH-V and the city throughout the process, Cecava said.
The estimated timeline for the project spans about the next two years, with design being complete by the end of 2020 and construction estimated to begin in the spring 2021. The project is ultimately slated for completion in February 2022.
City Manager Jesús Garza said the city will likely have a public meeting early in the process to answer any questions that stakeholders in the project as well as residents might have.
“We know that this is a project that’s very important to the people that are primarily impacted by it, so we want to make sure that we give them an opportunity to learn about this project while it’s being designed as opposed to at the very end,” he said.
Also on Tuesday, the City Council heard an update on the pedestrian safety project planned near H-E-B on East Rio Grande Street, which has been the site of numerous accidents.
In October 2018, the council moved forward with a plan to add signals to Azalea Street, realign Stolz Street and relocate H-E-B’s driveway, as opposed to a plan to make Stolz Street a cul-de-sac. Gill said the design process of the realignment project has begun, which includes surveying and preliminary design of the proposed realignment.
The total estimated cost to the city is $530,000 plus the right of way cost that is to be determined. The timeline estimates that the complete Stolz Street realignment will be complete in January 2021, and the signal construction will be complete in May 2021.
During the brief discussion, Councilwoman Jan Scott said she would “really like to know what the response is from H-E-B, since they will be impacted by this.” The cul-de-sac option was the option recommended by city staff as well as the choice H-E-B preferred.
“I’d like to know that they are willing to be involved in this new design,” she said. “And if not, I’d like to know that information as well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.