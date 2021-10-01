The University of Houston-Victoria will host a community forum Tuesday to discuss a Victoria school district bond proposal, which will appear on the Nov. 2 ballot.
“The big thing here is the event that we’re hosting is not an endorsement in any way of any part of the bond election,” said Woodrow Wagner, a lecturer of speech communication and political science at UHV and the county chairman for the Victoria County Democratic Party.
The forum will feature Victoria school district Superintendent Quintin Shepherd and Victoria school board President Mike Mercer. The two will give an overview of the bond process and each proposition that will be on the ballot. Wagner and Tiarah Figueroa, University of Houston-Victoria student government president, will moderate the discussion.
When they arrive, audience members will have the opportunity to fill out a card with questions they’d like asked. Voters should also feel free to email him ahead of time with any questions they’d like to ask, said Wagner. His email is wagnerw@uhv.edu.
Wagner said he is hoping the event will attract both college students and educators in the community.
“We really want educators and students to see the importance of this, that this is something that absolutely affects their lives,” said Wagner.
The event is not meant to sway anyone one way or the other, Wagner said. Rather the idea is to create a space where people can have their questions factually answered so that they can have an informed opinion of the bond.
“This is not going to be a flashy November election. There’s not going to be a president on the ballot. It’s kind of just this, but this is going to be the most important in terms of your immediate life here in Victoria,” he said.
While Wagner is the county chair of the Democratic Party, the party is not hosting or sponsoring this event, he said. The Democratic Party is also not taking a stance on the bond, said Wagner.
