Unmet needs remain as Victoria hurricane recovery group faces uncertain future

Abundio Sandoval’s home of more than 30 years became almost unlivable after Hurricane Harvey made landfall Aug. 25, 2017.
Among the damages, his trailer home on Leary Lane that he shared with his wife shifted from its foundation; it sustained roof damage in the storm, allowing water to seep in. The couple wasn't able to move out, and they began seeking assistance.
A sigh of relief came last June when Sandoval, 69, found out they had been approved for a home in Hope Meadows, a $4.6 million, 40-house subdivision in Bloomington for county residents still struggling to recover after Harvey. The subdivision was made possible by efforts from the Victoria County Long-Term Recovery Group and numerous partners.
The news came three days after Sandoval's wife of 37 years, Mary, died, making it hard to be excited, Sandoval said. But with encouragement and help from friends, Sandoval picked up the keys last week and was able to begin moving in to his new home.
“It has been a struggle,” he said. “But I’m glad I qualified for this new place to live.”
Sandoval's faith, perseverance and patience make him a “perfect ambassador” for the Hope Meadows community, said Rick Villa, executive director of the Long-Term Recovery Group.
Like Sandoval, many Victoria County residents have received help from the recovery group after the storm. In all, the group has spent about $6 million on recovery efforts.
Still, almost three years after Harvey, other county residents hurt by the hurricane are yet to recover, and the future of the recovery group beyond 2020 is uncertain. The group is winding down its efforts because the grants funding the salaries for staff are all expiring this year, Villa said.
“Because the organization does center around grants, when those expire throughout this year, we’ll be left with a skeleton crew by December,” he said. “Then by the 31st, we'll all be done.”
Potential opportunity exists for additional funding from a national organization that would help the recovery group efforts until May 2021, Villa said, so he’s remaining optimistic. He said he will know for certain whether the group receives the funding in the coming weeks.
But for now, the group is finishing what it can before closing.
Victoria County Commissioner Danny Garcia, who has been a key player in the recovery group’s efforts, said it wasn’t possible to help every person who needed help. But, he said, he can confidently say the group helped every person it could with the money and volunteers that it had.
“It isn’t at 100%, and we didn’t fix everything,” he said. “But we fixed as much as we could.”
Clear mission
The moment Harvey hit, it was clear that government assistance at the state and federal levels wasn’t going to come quickly, Garcia said.
With particular guidelines set by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the county realized that not all residents in need of help would be eligible for assistance. Even if they were, help wasn't likely to come soon, he said.
“We knew we couldn’t depend on the government to come in and help and take us through the recovery process,” Garcia said.
So, the Victoria County Long-Term Recovery Group formed with a clear mission, said Dolly Stokes, former director of Victoria County United Way and former fiscal agent of the group – to help victims of Harvey recover.
“The intent was to take care of Harvey victims who needed immediate help right after the hurricane,” she said. “It’s been wonderful that it’s extended into projects like Hope Meadows, but it wasn’t necessarily meant to last forever.”
The group’s biggest project, the Hope Meadows subdivision, was announced in April 2019. The subdivision wouldn’t have been possible without direct support and assistance from a combination of national and local nonprofits and businesses, which include the Mennonite Disaster Service, Disaster Aid Ohio, Samaritan’s Purse and Stewart Title Company, among many others, Villa said.
Construction of the homes began in the fall, and the first families began moving in in April.
Work was ongoing when the coronavirus pandemic hit in March, forcing volunteers to leave quickly, Villa said.
Thankfully, he said, volunteers didn’t leave much work behind them. Volunteers with the Mennonite Disaster Service and Disaster Aid Ohio were contracted to build 30 of the 40 homes in the subdivision, and the other 10 are being built by Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity, he said.
The pandemic hasn't significantly halted any progress, Villa said.
“All of these partner organizations, from the top to the very local, never used the pandemic as an excuse to leave work unfinished,” he said. “It’s a testimony to God.”
Unmet needs remain
Unmet needs remain throughout the community.
Along with those who are still in need of obvious assistance such as housing, needs often show up later that can’t be anticipated when a disaster strikes, said Brooke Garcia, executive director of Victoria County United Way.
“It could be a kid who isn’t doing well in school years later because they were displaced for two years, or other issues that show up that don’t look as immediate as a new roof,” she said. “A lot of things come out of disaster and aren’t typical needs right away, and suddenly, they’re there.”
In an ideal world, Garcia said, Victoria County's recovery group would be sustainable long past 2020.
Although the group is winding down, Stokes said, Victoria County residents will still have places to turn to for help.
“Yes, it’d be ideal if you had an entity ready and waiting for something to happen,” she said. “But thankfully Victoria County does have some groups such as CASA, the United Way, that help, too. So the question becomes, if you add another one, where do you find the funds for it to exist?”
The Center for Disaster Philanthropy, which has helped fund the Victoria County Long-Term Recovery Group since Harvey, is working to change the way people give after disasters, said Sally Ray, director of strategic initiatives with the organization.
“A lot of people give money immediately, but they don’t consider giving at a time that would help a community prepare for that disaster and build its resilience,” she said.
While some recovery group's remain active for years after a disaster, many phase out after a few years, like Victoria County’s, Ray said. Other communities, however, find different ways, such as through support from their local governments, to fund their recovery group once grants are no longer easily available.
“The reality is that funds do go away, so a community needs to make that decision if they want to find a way to continue funding after grants are more readily available,” Ray said.
While the existence of a recovery group is ultimately up to each community, Ray said, all communities should consider this: It is guaranteed another disaster will strike in the future.
Thankfully, the community also has an active Community Organizations Active in Disasters, Ray said. The Golden Crescent COAD is a regional group that provides a permanent forum for community organizations to develop and strengthen preparedness, response and recovery efforts.
The disaster group has been meeting every other week during the pandemic.
“Victoria is a resilient community, and you can prove that by seeing what it did after Harvey,” Ray said. “But, the next one will come and affect the community again. You have to weigh the value: Do we want to find a way to pay for that, or do we hope for the best with the other options we have?”
‘We won’t stumble’
Even if the recovery group doesn’t receive funding to continue its efforts after 2020, it could reform in the future after another disaster, Villa said.
And because of its work after Harvey, if the group ever does reform, Villa said, it will have a solid foundation to work from.
“If there’s a need, and we start up LTRG again, we won’t stumble,” he said. “With the foundation we’ve created in place, we’ll stand up so solid, so quick, and be able to help.”
In March 2019, the county agreed to buy the Victoria Advocate’s former building on East Constitution Street to serve as a base for future disaster response and recovery. The plans include adding showers and dormitory space for disaster recovery workers as well as a portable generator hookup, according to a list of proposed renovations.
Thankfully, Danny Garcia said, the recovery group's uncertain future doesn’t affect those plans.
“I know that when volunteers come for a disaster, and they are looking for a place to land, and we’re going to have this place,” he said. “If this is where we have them, we reap the benefits as a county and city.”
Olimpia Sauseda, a close friend of Sandoval’s, has helped him through his journey. Since Sandoval received the keys to his new home on June 2, she, her husband and Sandoval's close friend, Rose Campos, have helped him make the move.
Though the new home is a blessing, when Sandoval applied for a home in Hope Meadows, he envisioned living there with his wife, Sauseda said. The realization of moving out of the home he shared with his wife without her has made the transition bittersweet.
After picking up his keys, Sandoval was feeling down, Sauseda said, even though he knew the new home is a positive step. But his outlook changed when she and her husband brought him to look at the new home – one that isn't marked with damage from Harvey, and represents a new beginning.
“When we showed him around, I noticed his face had a big smile,” she said. “And I thought to myself, ‘You know what, this is going to work out well.’”
