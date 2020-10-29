Victoria Regional Airport officials expect the airport to break even in 2020 despite suffering big hits to revenues because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As of the end of September, the airport was about $80,000 in the red, said airport director Lenny Llerena during the monthly airport commission meeting Thursday. The year had started out strong; at the end of February, for example, the airport was more than $123,000 in the black.
“We were planning for this year to be probably the best year ever that the airport had, but it all went down to the wayside due to COVID-19,” Llerena said.
Still, airport officials are expecting an increase in revenues during the final months of the year, and hope to break even by the end of 2020 without having to dip into reserve funds.
The biggest hits to revenues have come from a significant drop in travelers because of the COVID-19 pandemic, decreases in fuel sales and the closure of an airport runway, Llerena said.
A total of 209 passengers flew on flights leaving Victoria’s airport in September, Llerena said. That number is up from the 159 passengers who departed from the airport in August, a sign that things are inching back to normal, Llerena said.
The airport has seen lower fuel sales that in years past because of the pandemic as well, Llerena said. However, he said, the closed runway has now reopened and fuel sales have already been increasing in October.
SkyWest Airlines, which remains scheduled to begin operations at the airport Nov. 10, plans to buy 13,000 gallons of fuel per month, which is about three times what Boutique Air was buying, Llerena said.
“We’re hoping that will bring us up in the numbers,” he said.
Also on Thursday, the commissioners heard an update from David Alexander, a principal engineer with Centurion Planning and Design, the firm the airport hired to perform a weight-bearing capacity study of the airport’s runway. The study is meant to help inform staff about the limitations of the airport and its runway, a key step before marketing to businesses who might want to come into the area, Llerena has said.
The field investigations portion of the study is complete, Alexander said. The next step is to analyze that data, which is already underway.
The overall project is still on track to be done by the end of this year or early next, Alexander said.
