Several projects and plans at the Victoria Regional Airport are well underway despite recent slow days at the airport during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Airports around the country have seen drastically fewer enplanements throughout the pandemic, said airport director Lenny Llerena during the monthly airport commission meeting Thursday. Victoria’s airport has seen no exception.
In July, about 350 people flew into or out of the airport, Llerena said. Prior to the pandemic, that number was often around 1,000.
“It’s not a good picture out there,” Llerena said.
Still, the airport is getting by in part to funding received by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, Llerena said, and several projects, including the study of the runway’s airport, are underway.
In July, Centurion Planning and Design was chosen to perform the study, which is meant to help inform staff about the limitations of the airport and its runway. The study is a necessary starting point when having conversations with companies interested in coming to Victoria, Llerena has said.
The final step in the study is the analysis, which Llerena estimated will take another month to month-and-a-half.
Additionally, a separate project regarding improvements to the airport’s runway is also underway, Llerena said.
Also on Thursday, the commission heard an update from Llerena about the status of a contract with SkyWest Airlines. In July, the airport commission voted unanimously to recommend SkyWest Airlines as Victoria’s next airline provider, to begin service at the airport after the current contract with Boutique Air expires at the end of October.
The recommendation must be approved by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Llerena said Thursday he had a conversation with the DOT a couple weeks ago, and “they are OK with our selection.”
Right now, the matter is with the Department of Transportation legal department for another four to five weeks, Llerena said. At the same time, SkyWest is moving forward with preparations to begin operations at the airport in November, which include plans to begin training at the airport in next month.
“They will be ready when the DOT is ready,” he said.
