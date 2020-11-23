Victoria County commissioners on Monday appointed Victoria attorney Rodney Durham to fill the upcoming Precinct 2 justice of the peace vacancy.
Durham, 65, was appointed to fill the unexpired term of Stuart Posey who will retire at the end of the year. Durham will be sworn into office on Jan. 1.
“I’ve practiced law for a long time, I've been in and out of court and I always thought being a JP would be a challenge I would enjoy and would be rewarding,” he said Monday.
County Judge Ben Zeller said he expects Durham will be able to step into the role immediately, bringing with him “the knowledge and competence to hit the ground running on day one.”
The commissioners interviewed several candidates last week, and each one possessed different skills and experiences that made them qualified for the position, Zeller said.
“All of the folks who did apply were clearly committed to serving this community,” he said.
Still, Zeller said, Durham stood out among the candidates and thus received the court’s appointment.
“I think Mr. Durham is going do a fantastic job,” said Commissioner Kevin Janak.
Durham, who said he’s lived in Victoria since the 1980s and has practiced law for more than 30 years, said he is excited to jump into a new role. He said he had observed Posey’s court a number of times, and previously decided that if the position ever came available, he would throw his hat into the ring.
A justice of the peace, according to Texas Local Government Code, presides over the justice court in cases involving misdemeanors, small civil disputes, landlord and tenant disputes and more — all things Durham said he’s looking forward to doing for Precinct 2.
“I look forward to learning how to handle all of the different kinds of cases,” he said. “I appreciate everyone considering me for the position.”
Commissioner Clint Ives was not present Monday.
Also on Monday, Zeller announced that the court may return to meeting virtually via Zoom in December because of the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in the county. No firm decision was made about that Monday.
David Gonzales, director of the Victoria County Public Health Department, said Monday there are concerns about seeing that rise in cases of the respiratory disease continue over the holidays.
Late last week, Gonzales and Dr. John McNeill, Victoria's local health authority, urged residents to significantly adjust their typical Thanksgiving plans to avoid situations that are a “perfect setup for spread of the virus.”
