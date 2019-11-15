Victoria can move ahead with plan to buy 30 flood-prone homes, state says

Victoria can move forward with its plan use federal money to buy out about 30 flood-prone homes that were damaged by Hurricane Harvey, state leaders said Friday.
The state's approval clears the way for the city's plans to try to move some of Victoria's most at-risk residents — those who live in the flood zone near the Guadalupe River — out of the area before future flooding occurs.
The city was allocated more than $2.4 million for its buyout program, which it will use to run the program, buy properties, demolish the structures and help residents move to a new home.
Home buyouts are optional programs that many governments turn to after natural disasters like hurricanes or flood. The specifics of each program vary, but buyout programs usually target homes in areas that have seen repeated floods in short span of time, because it's often safer and cheaper to buy those homes from residents so they can move to higher ground than it would be to try and stem flooding through infrastructure. If a resident seeks a buyout for their home and is approved, the city demolishes the structure and will leave the home as permanent open space, allowing for better drainage.
The idea is simple - for areas that have seen repeated floods in a short span of time, it’s safer and easier to buy those homes from residents so they can move to higher ground than it would be to try to stem the floodwaters.
Victoria was the first of six counties or municipalities to have their buyout plans approved by the state. Victoria County is also planning to offer buyouts to homes in the flood zone that were damaged by Hurricane Harvey. The county's buyout plan is still pending review by the Texas General Land Office.
Brittany Eck, a spokesperson for the General Land Office, said the office is reviewing more than 200 applications to spend Harvey recovery money on either infrastructure or buyouts projects, and that applications will be approved as they are completed and determined to meet federal requirements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.