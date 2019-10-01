Victoria City Council on Tuesday discussed redesigning one of the city’s most dangerous blocks but postponed plans to allow time for the staff to answer additional questions.
Tuesday, council members discussed proposals put forth by the Texas Department of Transportation and the city of Victoria to address the dangerous pedestrian crossings on Rio Grande Street near H-E-B, which has seen more than a dozen car crashes involving pedestrians.
The project would add a signal at Azalea Street and add elements to provide a safe crossing for pedestrians in the area. After discussion, the council voted to table the discussion to allow time for staff to answer more questions and research how the changes would affect businesses and traffic in the area.
The state transportation agency and the city came up with different options for how to improve safety at the location. City staff said for any of the proposals to work, H-E-B, which is located directly west of the existing Stolz Street and Houston Highway intersection, must relocate its driveway and Stolz Street must be realigned or terminated in a cul-de-sac.
The city, the transportation agency and H-E-B determined that terminating Stolz Street in a cul-de-sac is the best option, said Donald Reese, the city’s public works director. Funding for the project would come from the transportation agency, H-E-B and the city.
Reese said Tuesday the city began looking into addressing the area about five years ago but didn’t pursue a project because of concerns about restricting access to businesses in the area. He said about two years ago, the city added lighting to the area to help increase safety for pedestrians, and the council revisited the matter again in late 2018.
During the public hearing period on the matter Tuesday, resident Richard Logan said he owns Lone Star Car Wash on Stolz Street. He said he was concerned that ending Stolz Street in a cul-de-sac could be a “detriment” to businesses, as cutting off access to Stolz Street from Rio Grande Street would be less convenient for customers.
“I do think we ought to consider something that either improves or does not diminish a dozen or so business in favor of one business,” he said.
Meanwhile, Councilman Jeff Bauknight raised a concern about following through on the efforts to improve safety for pedestrians. He said the city would need to actively write tickets for jaywalking, as it does at traffic signals at Laurent Street and Ben Jordan Street.
“If we’re really going to be serious about doing this for pedestrian safety, I’d say that we would need to be serious about writing tickets for people wandering across the middle of the road,” he said.
With either proposal, the city plans to construct a sidewalk from the intersection of Azalea Street and Houston Highway to the Azalea Street and San Antonio Street intersection, which Reese said would encourage people to use the crosswalk at the new signal.
However, Bauknight said he didn’t think the sidewalks would change behavior of people who jaywalk across the street.
Down the road, the city envisions adding medians along a significant portion of Houston Highway, said Julie Fulgham, the city’s director of development services. Council members said it would be worthwhile to look into how a median at the area with the new traffic signal would affect the new setup.
While the council voted to table the conversation for two weeks, Councilman Rafael De La Garza said the council needs to “put pedestrian safety first.”
“We have to do something here – no ifs, ands or buts,” he said.
He said because people in that area have been killed or injured, the city needs trust the work of the engineers who have worked on plans to address the problem and then take action.
“If not, we’re missing a valuable opportunity,” he said. “TxDOT has done some very good work, their engineers have, and for us to just second-guess them, it’s kind of a little concerning.”
