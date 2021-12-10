Victoria City Council heard preliminary suggestions for a new public safety headquarters during their quarterly workshop meeting Friday.
"The city's public safety facilities are quite frankly inadequate from a staffing perspective. Some can even be considered unsafe," said City Manager Jesús Garza. The city's facilities are dated, and operations are decentralized across the city, he added.
The current headquarters are located at Victoria's City Hall, 105 W. Juan Linn St.
Preliminary findings from a buildings and facilities assessment study lay out plans for a brand new centralized public safety headquarters that would include the municipal court. The building would cost about $30 million to construct and would require about 8 acres of land.
In 2018, the city performed a similar study and came up with a two-phased plan that would've centralized the public safety headquarters, training, storage and an indoor gun range into one location. The complex would've cost about $53 million to build.
The city had acquired 25 acres off of North Ben Jordan Street for the complex, but 10 of those acres were recently sold to Realtex Development Corporation to build the new, affordable workforce housing development, Enchanted Gardens. The city is working on selling the rest of the acreage, said Garza.
The current study will be finalized this year, and the city hopes to finalize a location for the new headquarters within the coming year. If Council decides to proceed with prioritizing the new complex, funding for designs would be included in 2023's Capital Improvement Plan with construction possibly beginning in 2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.