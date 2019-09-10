Victoria City Council members voted again on the proposed tax rate for the upcoming 2020 fiscal year at a special meeting Tuesday.
At the meeting, council members unanimously approved the proposed tax rate of 61.15 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. The proposed rate is down from the current rate of 62.24 per $100 of assessed valuation.
There was no discussion by residents during the public hearing period on the matter or by council members during the meeting.
A final public hearing for the proposed tax rate is scheduled during the council’s regular meeting Tuesday. The tax rate and the proposed budget will be approved after a final vote that same night.
The 2020 fiscal year begins Oct. 1.
