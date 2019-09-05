Victoria City Council voted on the proposed budget and tax rate for the upcoming 2020 fiscal year at a special meeting Thursday.
At the meeting, the council approved a proposed budget of $139,621,785. The proposed budget reviewed Thursday includes a $65,000 increase from the previous proposal, which the council first voted on in late August.
The additional $65,000 will be added to the environmental services fund, which brings the total for the fund to $5,386,325.
The proposed $139.6 million budget is up more than $6 million from the city’s current budget of $132,892,379.
Council members also voted unanimously to approve the proposed tax rate of 61.15 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. The proposed rate is down from the current rate of 62.24 per $100 of assessed valuation.
There was no discussion by residents or council members on either the proposed budget or tax rate Thursday. Councilman Jeff Bauknight was absent.
The next votes on the tax rate are scheduled for Tuesday and Sept. 17, which will also be the final vote on the proposed budget.
The 2020 fiscal year begins Oct. 1.
