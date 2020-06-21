Victoria City Council will conduct special meetings Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss the city’s budget for the coming fiscal year.
At the annual workshops, representatives from the city's different departments present their budget plans to the council.
In recent months, the city has discussed how its budget has not been immune to impacts of the new coronavirus, which will likely be taken into account when preparing the city's next budget.
City Manager Jesús Garza said in April that the city doesn’t anticipate getting back to “pre-COVID-19 levels” until late fiscal year 2021 or even fiscal year 2022.
