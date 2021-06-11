The Victoria City Council will hold a public hearing Tuesday evening to receive resident feedback on a proposed ordinance that would establish the city of Victoria municipal court as a court of record.
According to the meeting agenda, becoming a municipal court of record will provide the city with additional resources aimed at providing municipal court services and the enforcement of city ordinances. It would also mean the court would keep a recorded transcript of proceedings and have jurisdiction over both criminal and civil cases.
The Council will also consider approving the Victoria Sales Tax Development Corporation’s Innovation Collective project and associated expenditures of up to $100,000 over a three-year period.
The University of Houston-Victoria has been working for several months to partner with the Innovation Collective, a startup dedicated to building local communities’ economies through promoting entrepreneurship. The Victoria Sales Tax Development Corporation has recommended approving a project to partner with the Innovative Collective, but all new programs and expenditures for the Sales Tax Development Corporation must be approved by the City Council.
The city also plans to re-adopt the traffic regulation schedule for the city as well as some amendments to it. One amendment would allow for parking on the south side of Crestwood Drive between Ben Jordan and North Laurent streets. The change is being made after residents of Crestwood Drive approached officials with complaints about the new lay out of the street. There are some areas along that stretch that parking will still not be permitted for safety reasons.
The Council is also set to adopt the new Victoria Thoroughfare Master Plan on Tuesday. The master plan is a long-range planning document used to guide the development of the city’s transportation network.
A comprehensive overview of the Thoroughfare Master Plan development process and the complete draft of the master plan can be found on the city of Victoria’s website: www.victoriatx.gov/masterplans. Alliance Transportation Group, the consultants hired to complete the master plan, will present an overview of it during the meeting.
