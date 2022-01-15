The Victoria City Council will consider during a meeting Tuesday granting building permits and tax credits to four companies seeking to build multifamily senior housing in the city.
The proposals state the proposed housing would offer rents affordable for people at or below 60% of the area's median income. As such, the companies are asking the council to support the development and their applications to the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs for a competitive 9% housing tax.
The area median income for Victoria was $74,400 in 2021.
The development with the most units, 100, would be built by FishPond Development, an Austin company with similar facilities in Cuero and Portland. This development would be located on a 2.2-acre plot at 2513 N. Navarro St.
Commonwealth Companies, a Wisconsin-based real estate developer, is proposing to build a new 60-unit facility, The Commons on Primrose, which would be located at 108 Primrose St. and 702 Bingham Road.
Realtex Development Corporation, of Austin, is proposing to develop a new 96-unit affordable senior community named The Victorian. It would be located at 901 N. John Stockbauer Drive.
KCG Development wants to build a senior multifamily development located at the southwest corner of the intersection of Zac Lentz Parkway and Mallette Drive. The plot is about 9.6 acres and would include 90 units for residents.
The council also is scheduled to hear a presentation by Julie Fulgham, director of development services, on the city's code enforcement efforts.
