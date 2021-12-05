The Victoria City Council will hold a public hearing and vote on the designation of a 210-acre area in downtown as a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone.
The recently approved Downtown Master Plan recommends creating a reinvestment zone as a financing tool “to set aside future ad valorem tax revenue” to be spent on downtown.
The designation would not create a new tax for the area, but would instead place some of the new ad valorem tax in years to come from property in that area into a dedicated special fund.
In a meeting for community members last week, City Manager Jesús Garza said the city intends to spend the money from the fund on enhancing the Main Street operations, funding downtown grant programs and completing small capital projects.
The city has invited Victoria County, the Navigation District, and Victoria College to participate in the reinvestment zone, which is set to last 25 years in the proposal. That time can be extended or cut short at any time.
A board of directors would be created, made up of seven individuals. Each partnering entity would appoint one member, and the city would appoint the remaining. The board would oversee the fund and make recommendations to City Council, which would have the ultimate authority on how the money is spent.
If each of the invited entities participated and contributed 100% of the possible funds, the city estimates the fund would receive nearly $9 million over the 25 year period. However, Garza said, that is based on a conservative estimate, and it is possible it could generate closer to $20 million.
The ordinance will still have to pass a second and third reading before it goes into effect. Those readings are expected to happen together at a special City Council meeting on Dec. 14.
(1) comment
Already a tax BLIGHT area and now another distribution.
