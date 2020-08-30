The staff at different organizations, groups and nonprofits in the city share a common goal, said Liz Tise, executive director of the Children's Discovery Museum: to bring more tourists to Victoria.
Victoria’s City Council on Tuesday will review the recommended hotel occupancy tax fund allocations for the coming year, money that will go to groups that plan to bring tourists to the city through programs related to the arts, historical preservation, tourism and sporting events.
This year, city staff accepted applications for funding for a short period of time in July, and received applications from 16 groups requesting a total of about $296,000, according to a memo from Assistant City Manager Darrek Ferrell.
On Aug. 4, the council appointed members to a hotel occupancy tax funding committee and allocated a total of $135,000 to be dispersed among the applicants. The city also allocated $135,000 last year.
The committee reached a consensus on $134,999 in funding recommendations, including $6,000 to the Children’s Discovery Museum. The museum had applied for more than $6,000, Tise said, but added she is appreciative of any amount.
“To me, every bit helps,” she said. “It’s a huge blessing.”
Children’s Discovery Museum has received HOT funds in the past, Tise said, though not in recent years. While some groups apply for funds to help pay for a specific event, the museum staff plans to put the money toward a marketing campaign that will target the surrounding region.
Ideally, Tise said she hopes to coordinate with other nonprofits and groups in Victoria to join forces in bringing tourists to the city.
“We can say, ‘Hey, come spend a weekend in Victoria, come to Children’s Discovery Museum, go visit all of these other places, too,’” she said.
Other groups that the committee recommended allocating funds to include Flow Paddle Co., the Texas Mile, Victoria Symphony, Victoria Country Club and more. Tise said she’s grateful the city prioritizes giving funding to a variety of groups and organizations.
“Now we just hope that people will come to Victoria,” she said.
Also on Tuesday, the council is scheduled to conduct several public hearings, including hearings for residents to comment on the proposed 2021 budget and tax rate, and hear an update on workforce housing from Assistant City Manager Mike Etienne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.