Victoria City Council to review project for improved safety near H-E-B

The Texas Department of Transportation has been working with the city of Victoria to find a solution to the dangerous pedestrian crossings on Rio Grande Street near the H-E-B.
Victoria City Council at their meeting Tuesday will discuss a resolution for a project that would add a signal at Azalea Street and add pedestrian elements to provide a safe crossing for pedestrians in the area.
The council first discussed addressing the area in late 2018, noting at the time that the dangerous block has been the site of more than a dozen car crashes involving pedestrians.
Texas Department of Transportation and the city reviewed different options for how to improve safety at the location, which included the re-alignment of Stolz Street, in order to add a signal at the intersection, and the termination of Stolz Street with a cul-de-sac.
For these proposals to work, H-E-B, which is located directly west of the existing Stolz and Houston Highway intersection, must relocate its driveway and Stolz Street must be realigned or terminated into a cul-de-sac.
The city, the transportation agency, and H-E-B have met to discuss the intersection’s proposed safety designs and signal. For various reasons, the partners determined that terminating Stolz Street into a cul-de-sac is the best option, according to the council’s meeting packet.
Additionally, the city plans to construct a sidewalk from the intersection of Azalea Street and Houston Highway to the Azalea Street and San Antonio Street intersection to encourage pedestrian movement toward the signal.
Letters were sent to all property owners with frontage on Stolz Street notifying them of the proposal and informing them that the council will conduct a public hearing on the matter during the meeting Tuesday.
Jeffery Vinklarek, Texas Department of Transportation Yoakum District’s lead engineer, wrote a letter to Julie Fulgham, the city’s director of development services, asking the city discuss the cul-de-sac option for Stolz Street.
“This is a safety project and the sooner we can get started on this project, the sooner the pedestrians in this area will benefit from the safety improvements of this project,” he wrote.
Funding for the project would come from the transportation agency, H-E-B, and the city. The state would pay an estimated $400,000 for construction of the traffic signal and the related pedestrian elements within the Houston Highway right-of-way.
H-E-B would pay for the removal of their existing driveway and driveway relocation to align with the signal, which includes relocation of their existing detention pond, for an estimated $260,000.
The city would fund the removal of a portion of the Stolz Street pavement and the construction of the cul-de-sac and the sidewalk along Azalea Street, for an estimated $300,000. The city’s funds would come from the Texas Department of Transportation overpass reimbursement funds and 2018 Community Development Block Grant funds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.