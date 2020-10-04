Victoria City Council on Tuesday is scheduled to select a firm to conduct the city’s downtown master plan.
The Victoria Main Street Program in June solicited requests for qualifications from consultant firms to hire to perform the downtown master plan, and 16 firms submitted proposals.
A review committee — which included City Manager Jesús Garza; Assistant City Manager Mike Etienne; Julie Fulgham, the city’s development services manager; Christine Blaine, vice president of Victoria Chamber of Commerce and president of Victoria Main Street Program; and Danielle Williams, executive director of Victoria Main Street Program — reviewed all of the firms, interviewed the top four choices and is recommending the council approve Freese and Nichols, Inc. for the job.
“The resulting deliverables will include goals, objectives, and implementation measures and are intended to complement and build upon the Victoria 2035 Comprehensive Plan,” according to a memo in the council’s meeting packet.
The cost for services will be about $175,000, according to the memo. Funding will come from Texas Department of Transportation overpass funds.
The firm will be expected to complete the plan within eight months of the notice to proceed.
The Council in September approved the hiring of consultants for the upcoming storm drainage and thoroughfare master plans, two of four master plans the city is undertaking this year.
Also on Tuesday, the council will appoint members to the parks and recreation commission and the Victoria Public Library advisory board. The council also will meet in a closed session to discuss real property.
