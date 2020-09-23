Victoria City Council will meet Friday to discuss early voting ahead of the November election and hold several work sessions about city streets and capital improvement plans.
Margetta Hill, Victoria County’s elections administrator, has requested use of the Victoria Community Center for early voting for the Nov. 3 election, according to a memo to the council. Set up for early voting at the center will begin on Oct. 23 and early voting will be conducted at the location on Oct. 24 and 25.
The council on Friday will consider waiving the fees for the use of the center, which total $2,550 for the three days.
“It will be another place for residents to participate in early voting on that weekend, which is helpful for voters,” Hill said on Wednesday.
The elections office has never utilized the Community Center for early voting before, Hill said. She encouraged residents to take advantage of voting during the early voting period, which runs from Oct. 13 to Oct. 30, to avoid long lines on Nov. 3.
Also on Friday, Victoria City Council will conduct three work sessions. The first will focus on prioritizing projects listed in the 2021 to 2024 action plan within the city’s greater 2035 Comprehensive Plan.
The second session will be a discussion of the city’s Capital Improvement Plan, and the third will be to hear the results of a pavement analysis.
The city in November hired a firm to prepare a scientific pavement analysis of Victoria’s streets, ultimately giving each street a pavement condition index. The report to be reviewed Friday will include recommended solutions to improve the street ratings.
