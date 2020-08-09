The Victoria City Council will discuss the proposed budget and tax rate for the upcoming 2021 fiscal year at a special meeting Tuesday.
Gilbert Reyna, the city’s chief financial officer, will deliver the certified tax roll to the council, which is meant to inform the elected officials of the total appraised value, taxable value and the percent of change from prior year values, according to a memo in the council’s meeting packet.
The proposed tax rate for the next fiscal year is 61.15 cents per $100 of assessed valuation, according to a memo in the council meeting packet, which is the same as the current tax rate.
City Manager Jesús Garza will deliver the proposed budget for 2021 on Tuesday as well. During the city’s annual budget workshops in late June, city officials heard Garza’s plan for a leaner budget for the coming fiscal year that includes $9 million less in expenditures compared to the current year.
The city is planning an annual budget of $129.2 million, down from the current budget of $138.3 million.
The council also will schedule public hearings for residents to comment on the proposed budget and tax rate. The public hearings will be Aug. 27 and Sept. 1.
The 2021 fiscal year begins Oct. 1.
