The city of Victoria soon will welcome two new assistant city managers.
Darrek Ferrell, the city manager for the city of Commerce, will join the city of Victoria Jan. 13, and Mike Etienne, Ph.D, San Antonio’s assistant director of Neighborhood & Housing Services, will join the city of Victoria Jan. 6.
Ferrell brings 10 years of local government experience with nearly five of them as a city manager. His areas of expertise include economic development, overall administration, lean management and finance and budget.
Etienne brings more than 20 years of diverse city and county experience in the areas of community and economic development, real estate services, capital projects and community engagement, the release said.
A search was conducted for the two assistant city managers due to the retirement of former Assistant City Manager John Kaminski as well as Garza’s desire to see the city grow and expand its ability to proactively respond to city goals laid out by the 2035 Comprehensive Plan. The plan was adopted by Victoria’s City Council in 2016 and identified five focus areas that will enhance livability in Victoria. The vision and goals outlined by the plan were reaffirmed by council Dec. 13 during a special Victoria City Council meeting.
