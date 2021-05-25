City officials plan to meet with residents and business owners of Crestwood Drive between Laurent and Navarro streets in Victoria Wednesday to discuss the current design and hear residents’ feedback.
The construction on Crestwood is part of a $13 million reconstruction project that will update the road and utilities along the entire stretch of Crestwood from Ben Jordan to Main streets.
In April, residents of the recently completed section of Crestwood Drive between Ben Jordan and Laurent streets expressed concerns with the new layout, primarily regarding the speed of traffic and lack of street parking.
City officials met with many of the residents and have since proposed a design that would restripe the street to include parking on the southside and a 4-foot barrier on the north. According to city officials, the changes should cost about $20,000.
“We want to avoid that costly mistake,” said Councilman Ricky De La Garza, who represents District 1 where Crestwood is located.
He said they hope to get ahead of it this time and hear residents’ opinions before it costs more to make changes.
“We want to avoid (spending) that extra money because that's taxpayers’ money,” said De La Garza. “We don’t want to recreate the problems that we created the first time.”
Ashley Strevel, director of communications for the city of Victoria, said the purpose of the meeting is to gain specific feedback on the current design of the street and address any concerns the residents or businesses on it may have.
“We want to be proactive as we approach a critical point in the project where the current utility construction will dictate how the street is laid out,” said Strevel.
The meeting will be held at Shields Elementary School, 3400 Bluebonnet St., at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Interested businesses and residents along Crestwood Drive between Laurent and Navarro streets are welcome to participate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.