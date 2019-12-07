Some answers to ongoing questions about how Victoria County managed millions of dollars of Hurricane Harvey recovery money might come Monday when a county commissioner releases a long-awaited report.
Victoria County Commissioner Kevin Janak, who has been working with a small team since March to fact-check information and invoices and review work performed on county buildings after Harvey, is scheduled to release the report at the commissioners’ weekly meeting.
“It will be a big leap forward,” he said Friday.
Janak said the report will include information regarding the scope of work, what the insurance adjuster did, the expenditures and invoices and “everything pertaining to Virtus.”
Virtus Group, now called Commercial Restoration Company, remains at the middle of a controversy regarding how the county managed Harvey recovery money.
Nov. 25, commissioners approved sending a letter to Virtus asking for additional documentation within 10 days. Janak said Friday that the county had not received any response from the company.
“We’re moving forward with what we have without them, and we’ll continue to wait and see what they present to us,” he said. “If they do respond, we’ll have to go from there.”
Janak said the report will include a spreadsheet that provides numbers as well as information pertaining to questions and requests from the public on dollar values and where money was spent.
“I’m planning on explaining the columns so the court and public can review and understand it,” he said.
The report will be posted online on the county’s website and will be available in the county clerk’s office, he said, for the public to view. Janak said it also will include recommendations from his group.
County Commissioner Gary Burns, who remains the sole member of the court raising concerns and calling for transparency about the spending process, said he’s curious to see what comes out Monday.
“There’s a lot of people that don’t have a lot of confidence in how things were handled or in this report,” he said Friday. “I’m just hoping it has the answers.”
Airport Commissioner Dennis Patillo, who has been among the officials and members of the public asking questions and calling for an outside, independent audit of the county’s spending, said Friday that he also was eager to see what’s in the report.
“I don’t know the extent of the basis of the report, but I, like a lot of other people, am really looking forward to it,” he said. “A lot of time has passed, and we have been waiting for this.”
Although the report is on Monday’s meeting agenda, Janak said, commissioners are scheduled only to receive it and not necessarily to discuss it.
“If people are thinking they will get many questions answered Monday, they won’t,” Janak said. “We are just getting the report out to members of the court and then to the public and giving them a week to review before we come back and discuss.”
Janak said the court will discuss the report during the commissioners’ meeting Dec. 16.
Burns said he hoped the county would move forward with conducting an independent audit review as well after receiving Janak’s report.
“I hope we get a committee together to do an evaluation of what happened, but we need the answers first, and the taxpayers need the answers first,” he said. “Hopefully we’ll get the answers now, and then we can get this behind us.”
