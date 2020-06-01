Victoria County commissioners delayed for the second time approval of a new purchasing policy for the county after two members of the court opposed some of its requirements.
Though several tweaks were made to the first draft of the policy that the court reviewed on May 18, commissioners Kevin Janak and Clint Ives on Monday said additional changes are still needed before they would be in complete support of the new policy.
“This is far from being complete in my opinion,” Janak said.
When the court reviewed the first draft of the policy in May, Janak and Ives objected mainly to a new rule that would require commissioners to get at least three written quotes for purchases between $25,000 and $49,999. The revised policy reviewed Monday was modified to state that three quotes would not be needed for items purchased through a cooperative purchasing program, an interlocal agreement or a state contract, and exempted road materials from the requirement.
Still, Janak said Monday that road contracts should also be exempt from the requirement, if the county keeps the requirement at all. Getting three bids for road contracts could lead to issues he said, such jeopardizing commissioners’ relationships with local contractors.
“You won’t be able to get three bids because once you start doing this and all the contractors will know that ‘Well, he’s just getting three bids just to satisfy his purchasing requirements,’” he said. “And so they come out and give it, and then all the sudden… you’ll probably see them not bidding.”
Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller explained previously that the requirement, and the purchasing policy at large, is meant to help ensure the county is getting the best value for services and products. He said many counties have similar requirements.
But, Janak said those are mostly counties that have designated purchasing departments, which he does not think the county needs.
“I do not want a purchasing department, I do not want a purchaser where everything is ran through there,” he said. “I think the way the system is set up right now works very well.”
Further, Janak said, the requirement to obtain three quotes for some purchases could affect the commissioners’ efforts to prioritize spending locally. He said he wouldn’t want to purchase an item from Houston, for example, even if it’s slightly cheaper than buying in Victoria, because he prioritizes supporting local taxpayers.
“This is going to handcuff us as well with those three bids,” he said.
Commissioner Clint Ives raised concern about some of the new requirements for payments. According to the policy, all payments made to contractors in excess of $5,000 for public work projects must be submitted to the court for approval with a detailed memo of the work that was done. It must also have approval signatures of several county employees, depending on the work.
The previous draft policy stated the same requirement but only for insurance-related expenses of $5,000 or more.
“In the spirit of transparency I think it’s a good policy,” Ives said. But, he added, “$5,000 is pretty restrictive.”
“There are scenarios where this wouldn’t fit, and it would end up costing us more money, we’d miss out on this opportunity, we’d end up going with material at a higher cost,” he said.
Commissioner Danny Garcia, who served on the purchasing policy committee, told the court that the policy is intended to act as a “living, working” document that can be amended if needed. Janak, however, said he feared that if the policy was approved and then amended several times in the future, it could create confusion among county departments.
The commissioners postponed approval of the policy and planned to send their recommendations to Caitlin Weinheimer, the county judge’s chief of staff, and review those at their meeting in two weeks.
Though no policy is perfect, Zeller said this one is “very good.” More importantly, he said, having a policy in place is “long overdue.”
“I don’t like the default being nothing at all,” he said.
