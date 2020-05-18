Victoria County commissioners on Monday held off on approving a new purchasing policy for the county after two members of the court disagreed about new requirements in it.
Part of the new policy, which is intended to improve transparency and consistency of county spending, would require commissioners to get at least three written quotes for purchases between $25,000 and $49,999, to ensure the county is getting the best value for services and products. Commissioner Kevin Janak said he didn’t think that should be required.
“This right here is going to handcuff Precinct 2,” Janak said. “And it will cost us additional funds, which I totally disagree on.”
Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller explained the process of getting additional quotes, as opposed to formal bids, is often a standard practice and should not cost any more money. He disagreed with Janak’s statement that the process puts the court “back to the 70s, 80s, 90s,” saying, rather, it is a modern approach based on best practices.
“In actuality, lots of counties and lots of counties that we modeled this after have these types of guidelines in place,” Zeller said.
Additionally, a provision in the policy allows for purchases immediately if it’s not feasible to get three quotes in time, Zeller said. For example, if there is the need for an immediate purchase and getting three quotes would delay county services, the purchase could be made with approval from the county judge and county auditor. The approval of the purchase would then need to be ratified during the following commissioners court meeting.
The discussion followed a report on the first phase of “Innovation 2020,” a list of priorities and goals for the county in 2020. Creating a formal purchasing policy was one of the goals of Phase 1.
Like Janak, Commissioner Clint Ives also expressed hesitation about parts of the policy Monday. When considering the growing expenses of road and bridge equipment and services, he said, $25,000 is a low threshold to meet. The Texas Local Government Code requires competitive bidding or proposals for all county purchases equal to or in excess of $50,000 for a product or service.
“The spirit of this policy is sincere; I understand the motive of transparency with this,” Ives said, “but the numbers that may be applicable for the health department or emergency management aren’t applicable for road and bridge.”
Commissioner Danny Garcia, who served on the purchasing policy committee, responded: “Our effort was to put some structure into what we’re doing now.”
Commissioner Gary Burns asked what county purchases would appear as individual line items on the commissioners’ weekly agendas, which are each discussed during the public court meetings.
The purchasing policy comes after the Advocate reported that the commissioners exempted themselves from legal bidding laws and authorized hundreds of thousands of dollars in payments for work that did not go out for bids after Hurricane Harvey. The move to exempt themselves led to almost one year of questions and concerns about how the county handled the recovery process.
Because many payments for Harvey repairs did not appear on the court’s agenda as individual line items, Burns said previously it seemed as if the commissioners “had an open checkbook” when approving them.
“I think over a certain amount, it needs to go through as a line item,” Burns said Monday. “Whether it’s discussed five seconds or five minutes, we’re aware of it.”
That concern is addressed in the new policy, said Caitlin Weinheimer, the county’s chief of staff and a member of the purchasing policy committee. The policy states that all payments made to contractors in excess of $5,000 for insurance-related expenses need to be put on the agenda as an independent item with a detailed memo of the work that was done. It must also have approval signatures of several county employees.
Sean Kennedy, county treasurer and a member of the policy committee, said after Monday’s meeting that it will be good for the county to have a formal purchasing policy.
“A policy needs to be in place,” he said. “This goes above and beyond what’s required by statute and should be good for all involved in purchasing.”
Zeller said the committee would review the policy again and attempt to address the concerns raised Monday and could exempt road materials from the requirement to get three written quotes for purchases between $25,000 and $49,999. Janak said he was glad it would be revisited.
“I wouldn’t want to handcuff commissioners in the future,” Janak said.
