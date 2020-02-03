Victoria County commissioners rejected an appeal Monday to conduct a forensic audit of their handling of Hurricane Harvey recovery spending.
Instead, four of the five commissioners voted to proceed with a standard financial audit conducted by a certified public accounting firm.
Commissioner Gary Burns was the lone dissenter, arguing as he has before that a more in-depth audit is needed to examine the county’s procedures, policies and actions taken after the storm.
“We did a lot right, but we also had a lot of questionable activities,” he said. “This could help us move forward and actually establish procedures that we ought to consider whenever this happens again.”
Victoria Regional Airport Commissioner Dennis Patillo, who first called for a forensic audit last July, agreed.
“There needs to be a forensic audit, not expecting wrongdoing, but to point out the flaws that may have occurred in our system and help make sure it doesn’t happen again,” Patillo said after the meeting. “This needs to look at more than just finances.”
Traditionally, a standard financial audit checks if all funds are accounted for within general accounting practices. A forensic audit, on the other hand, is an examination of events, processes, documentation, follow-up and results. It acts essentially like a case study, Patillo said, answering the questions: What happened, what should have happened and what will happen in the future?
“I think a financial audit can go some way toward easing people’s concerns that someone dipped their hand in the till, but the citizens of Victoria County could still be poorly served by having processes in place that should be better,” Patillo said.
The discussion about an audit came Monday after County Judge Ben Zeller wrote in a letter to the commissioners that he didn’t want to let the momentum of 2020 go by without reviewing recommendations made in a report released by Commissioner Kevin Janak in December. The report was intended to answer the public’s questions about the county’s management of Harvey recovery money.
The report, which fell short of answering the questions of some critics, included several recommendations for better preparing the county for a future disaster, including requesting an audit.
Zeller said Monday that while it’s unfortunate the county is in a position where it needs to spend money on an audit, it appears necessary. He said an audit conducted by a certified public accounting firm would answer questions including: Is there any money missing? And was there any fraud, embezzlement, theft or financial illegality that took place?
Commissioners Janak, Clint Ives and Danny Garcia said they were in favor of an outside auditor coming in and reviewing the county’s books.
“The only way to put this to rest is to give it to an outside auditor, and let the cards fall where they may,” Garcia said.
But Burns, who clarified he has never accused anybody of stealing or made accusations of theft or fraud, said the main questions that remain are about mismanagement and the way things were done.
“And that’s what we need to question,” he said. “That’s the main thing I would like to look at.”
Sean Kennedy, the county treasurer, said during the meeting that he agreed the audit should be done by a group that offers more than what a certified public accounting firm would do because the county auditor and treasurer already have checks and balances in place to review the county’s finances.
“If we bring in a CPA firm to look at that, that’s going to be a very short audit,” he said. “It’s not going to cover what really should be looked at.”
Kennedy suggested the commissioners consider a group such as Pope Consulting, an audit group based in Austin that does specific construction auditing, fraud investigations and more.
“If you truly want to look for something, you need to bring in somebody that’s going to look at the construction manager and the work that was done,” Kennedy said. “That’s where there might be some fraud.”
The court voted to hire an outside certified public accounting firm to audit solely the financials related to Harvey insurance money with the purpose of finding financial crimes. If the court decided to pursue a more in-depth audit as Kennedy also proposed, Burns said he would have been in full support.
After the meeting, Patillo reiterated that the county would benefit from a forensic audit looking objectively into the county’s decision-making processes and policies, but said the financial audit was a positive step. However, he said, it won’t cover nearly the whole picture or answer the breadth of questions that remain.
“It is a step in the right direction,” he said. “But I think it’s only that. It’s only a step.”
