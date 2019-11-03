Victoria County commissioners Monday will review a proposal to form a purchasing policy committee that will review the county’s spending practices.
County Judge Ben Zeller wrote in a memo he is recommending appointing a purchasing policy committee in an effort to improve county operations and better serve the county’s residents.
“The need for a more standardized, consistent and transpired process has become increasingly evident as legal requirements become more stringent, personnel changes realign job duties and, most importantly, the public continues to deserve transparency in all facets of county operations,” he wrote.
The committee will create a policy that covers all aspects of county purchasing, he explained, from “buying routine office supplies to the management of large-scale capital improvement projects.”
The policy will include processes for competitive bidding, guidelines for bid exemptions, vendor selection and contract evaluation criteria, work verification protocols and best practices for reviewing accounts payable, the memo said.
Zeller said Friday that the committee will act as just one part of “what will be multiple initiatives and priorities of the county moving into 2020.”
“Caitlin (Weinheimer, the county’s chief of staff) and I have been working on a list of things we think are needed to modernize county government, to streamline operations, to improve policies and procedures,” he said. “I think this is one area where the county can make improvements, to be more consistent.”
He said he will be rolling out about five or more different initiatives before the new year.
People who have agreed to serve on the purchasing policy committee include Zeller; Weinheimer; County Commissioner Danny Garcia; District Attorney Constance Filley Johnson; County Treasurer Sean Kennedy; County Auditor Michelle Samford; and John Johnston, the county’s engineer/project manager.
Kennedy said Friday that he was not sure what brought about the conversation about starting the committee, but said he thinks its formation is important.
“I think it’s going to be a very helpful committee for the county to have,” he said.
Kennedy said that currently each county department makes its own purchases and might not always look for the best prices. He said when he reviews invoices in the county’s accounts payable, he can see that prices vary between vendors when purchasing office supplies, for example, and thinks there may be cost savings.
The purchasing policy committee will also evaluate any possible need the county may have for a purchasing agent.
Garcia said Friday that because the county is growing, “it’s probably time to start looking at departments, start looking at things that we really need to grow in.”
“It may be time that we start to look at developing a staff to help us keep up with those things – contracts, the procurement process, how we purchase things, how we contract things,” he said. “I think it’s time to at least sit down and see what the need is for something like this.”
