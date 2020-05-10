Victoria County Courthouse
The Victoria County Courthouse.

Victoria County commissioners will meet in person for their weekly meeting Monday for the first time in more than a month because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Resuming in-person meetings and reopening the county’s courthouse and annex building Monday are steps toward normalcy for the community, Commissioner Danny Garcia said Friday. Still, he said, it is important to find the balance of reopening the county and preventing spread of the new coronavirus.

“The reality is, people have to realize we need to live in this new normal,” he said. “If we want to continue to be safe, we have to do what’s been suggested to do —  disinfect, hand sanitizer, masks, gloves, washing hands, social distancing.”

If people do that, Garcia said, it will help make returning to work a smooth and safe transition. And the sooner that can happen, he said, the better.

“People have to go back to work, people need to make a living and put food on the table,” he said. “Not everyone has a job that is going to continue to pay them while they figure out this COVID-19 pandemic. Eventually, people need to go back to work, and I don’t think there will be a vaccine that will come quickly enough to stay home until then.”

Commissioner Gary Burns agreed.

“I want everybody to get back to work – we need to get back to work,” he said Friday. “But we can’t forget how contagious this is, and we need to take care.”

Burns said he’s been impressed at how smaller businesses have started reopening with precautions since Gov. Greg Abbott eased restrictions and allowed some businesses to reopen at limited capacities. For example, Burns noted businesses placing lines on the floor to mark spots 6x feet apart as well as carefully limiting how many people are inside at once.

“I’ve been pleasantly surprised. I think that they are really trying,” he said. “It’s good to reopen because people have to make a living, and I’ll encourage precaution as we move forward.”

Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller said during a news conference Thursday that the COVID-19 situation in the community has become manageable, but warned it remains a threat. He said previously that he's eager to reopen county buildings because residents “have gotten acclimated to the world of COVID and understand social distancing, and folks need to be able to access the services county government offers.”

The commissioners will meet at the Victoria County Historical Commission building Monday because the courtroom project at the courthouse is ongoing. The meeting will still be streamed live on Zoom for members of the public who want to participate from home.

County officials “are strongly encouraging those who wish to attend Monday’s meeting (in person) to continue following CDC recommendations to protect themselves and others from COVID-19,” said Lisa Ramirez, commissioners court administrative assistant, on Friday.

Eventually, if people move forward with reopening under the "new norm," Garcia said, schools, workplaces, gatherings and activities will be able to resume. But, he said, that will first require the active steps from all members of the public to prevent spread of the disease.

“I think if people would just do that, we probably wouldn’t see an increase in cases as quickly as opposed to people feeling too at ease and taking a chance they shouldn't,” he said. “We have to be careful.”

Morgan Theophil covers local government for the Victoria Advocate. She can be reached at 361-580-6511, mtheophil@vicad.com or on Twitter

