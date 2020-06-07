Victoria County commissioners on Monday will review the proposal for the forensic audit into the county’s management of Hurricane Harvey money.
“This could’ve been forgotten during COVID, but it wasn’t,” Commissioner Gary Burns said Friday about the forensic audit. “And it’s good it wasn't, because the concern is still out there. I’m still getting people saying, ‘When is this going to get started?’”
The commissioners in April ranked the 16 firms that turned in bids for the forensic audit services. Since then, Burns has been communicating with BKD, which was the top choice, on the price for its services.
BKD is a national certified public accounting and advisory firm that “goes well beyond the standard accounting services to include risk management, technology, wealth management and forensic and valuation services,” according to its website.
Getting an estimation of the cost is challenging, Burns said, because “it is not possible to provide an accurate estimate of the total time or fees required to complete the tasks assigned,” BKD wrote in the proposal.
Fees would be based on time expended at the firm’s standard hourly rates, the proposal states. The firm would require a deposit of $10,000 before beginning its work, which would later be applied to a final invoice.
Though each member of the court ranked the firms that submitted bids for the forensic audit based on qualifications rather than cost, the county has to consider what it means to have no firm dollar amount in place when moving forward, Burns said.
“The challenge in this is they don’t know if it’s going to take 200 hours or 2,000 hours,” he said. “It’s very unusual, and we surely don’t want to give a blank check, but do all agree this firm is best for the job.”
The court could consider having the forensic audit completed in stages, Burns said, which could give BKD a better idea of the scope of their efforts and the county could address the costs along the way. The initial stage, for example, could consist of interviews with everyone who has been involved in county’s post-Harvey recovery, Burns said.
A representative from BKD will be present Monday to participate in the conversation, Burns said. While he’s eager to see what the court wants to do, Burns said he doesn’t want to lose sight of the purpose for the forensic audit.
“We need to get a real review of what we did wrong and get better direction for the future,” he said. “Some things shouldn’t happen again, and I think we’ve already learned a great deal from this.”
