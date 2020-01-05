Victoria County commissioners will start off the new year by having their weekly meetings in the emergency operations center.
The change in venue is to allow construction to begin on a long-overdue project courtroom renovation project in the county courthouse, said County Judge Ben Zeller.
To address a lack of courtroom space and increasing courthouse activity, county officials previously agreed on a plan to expand available courtroom space and reconfigure part of the 1967 courthouse when they decided to use the room where commissioners court currently meets as an additional courtroom for a county court-at-law judge. Commissioners would meet in the renovated space of County Treasurer Sean Kennedy’s office.
After lengthy discussion spanning a number of years, commissioners revisited the discussion in the fall and voted in December to approve a bid from Weaver & Jacobs for the commissioners’ courtroom project. The decision to have the commissioners court meetings in the emergency operations center beginning with the first meeting in January will allow the renovation to begin in both courtrooms at the same time, Zeller said Friday.
Zeller said the actual construction has not begun in either courtroom, but the work is “finally and really moving forward.”
“Which is very good because they are both long overdue,” he said. “I’m really happy that we are moving forward getting them done now.”
Commissioners will meet in the emergency operations center for the foreseeable future until the new commissioners’ courtroom is complete. The emergency operations center is in the basement of the county’s tax office building, Zeller said, which is accessible by entering the building from any entrance and taking the elevator down to the basement.
As far as Monday’s meeting, the agenda is mainly composed of routine, annual items, Zeller said, which include selecting a county judge pro tempore.
“It should be a straightforward meeting to start off the year,” Zeller said.
