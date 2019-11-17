Victoria’s City Council could decide to stop issuing any new game room permits until the county government decides how it will regulate the controversial gambling facilities.
The council is expected to vote Tuesday on an ordinance that would prohibit the city from issuing any new game room permits until the county commissioners finish writing their own game room law.
“Until the county’s regulations are adopted, the city should not issue new game room permits because until then, it is uncertain whether a permittee will be able to operate a game room after the county regulations are in place,” City Attorney Thomas Gwosdz wrote in a memo to the council.
The question of how to handle game rooms has roiled city and county leaders for more than year. Last November, the city overhauled its game room permitting process by increasing the permit fee from $25 to $780. The city also put in place more stringent requirements to ensure that those who wanted to open a game room had the proper permits from the state.
A new state law that went into effect Sept. 1 has paved the way for the county government to create its own restrictions on game rooms within county limits. Previously, only a handful of metro counties were allowed to pass laws regarding game rooms.
If Victoria’s council approves the ordinance Tuesday, no new permits will be issued until the county finishes its process. The proposed ordinance would also allow game rooms with active permits to continue operating until the county passes its regulations, instead of at the end of the calendar year when the permits are set to expire.
County leaders have not finished drafting regulations, but at an earlier meeting officials promised a “stringent” ordinance.
Also Tuesday, the council will hear a report from Dale Fowler, the president of the Victoria Economic Development Corporation and vote on a resolution to convey the council’s dissatisfaction with Suddenlink Communications to the Public Utilities Commission.
