Candidates can file for four seats on the Victoria City Council and two seats on the school board starting Wednesday.
Districts 1, 2, 3 and 4 on city council are up for election. Those seats are currently held by Rafael "Ricky" De La Garza III, Josephine Soliz, Jeff Bauknight and Jan Scott, respectively.
City council members serve three-year terms.
Applications for a place on the ballot can be found on the city's website and must be filed by Feb. 12 at 5 p.m. They can be submitted at the city secretary's office, 105 W. Juan Linn St. in Victoria.
On the school board, Districts 2 and 4 are up for election come May and filing for the positions runs through Feb. 12. Board members also serve three-year terms.
Estella De Los Santos currently serves as the District 2 board member, and she plans to run for reelection. She has served on the board since 2004.
Ross Mankser currently serves as the District 4 board member, and he does not plan to run for reelection. He has served on the board since 2009.
Applications are available on the Victoria school district's website and can be submitted at the district's administration building, 102 Profit Drive.
The general election is May 1.
