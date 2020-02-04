Victoria City Council members gave its endorsement Tuesday to a proposed housing development for mixed-income seniors.
The development, which will have 96 units each with a front porch, will be for mixed-income seniors for rent ranging from market rate to affordable for those who are at or below 60% median income.
The project is geared to help seniors who spend more than 30% of their monthly income toward housing.
“Any senior citizen in Victoria qualifies to live here,” said Rick Deyoe, president of Realtex Development.
The affordable senior housing development, The Enchanted Gardens Apartments, sought council’s approval as part of an application to the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs for the 2020 9% Housing Tax Credits.
The council approved the item 6-0 Tuesday, but the housing project must overcome other financial hurdles before becoming a reality. Council member Jan Scott was absent.
Applications for the competitive tax credit funding are due by Feb. 28. The city and developer will know by June if they received the appropriate credits for possible equity.
Without the council approval, the development would not be competitive for the tax credits, Deyoe said during the council meeting.
“We would have to pull our application because it won’t get funded,” Deyoe said.
The Enchanted Gardens Apartments is proposed to be built on 10 acres located on North Ben Jordan Street by the Fox Run Apartments. The council agreed to enter into a real estate contract with Realtex Development for the site during its Dec. 17 meeting.
All units will be one story and come with access to a resort-style pool, business center and community lounge area, Deyoe said. Units will come in one- or two-bedroom floor plans.
“This is for independent living seniors. It is not assisted living,” Deyoe explained. “This is for people who want to be a part of a community that is 55 plus.”
The project is estimated to cost $15.8 million and expected to be financed with a senior debt facility of $3.8 million. Other funds include equity from the sale of Housing Tax Credits totaling about $11.9 million, which Tuesday’s council approval will possibly help secure.
A one-bedroom and one-bath apartment will cost between $289 to $800 a month, depending on need. A two-bedroom and two-bath apartment will cost between $341 to $950 a month.
“We will try to do all we can to see we land that development,” Victoria Mayor Rawley McCoy said.
