During Victoria's City Council meeting Tuesday, council members will receive some preliminary information about possible changes to local noise ordinances.

Any formal changes would occur later in the summer, Victoria Economic Development Director Danielle Williams said Monday. The proposed entertainment district might not be the only area that could see changes to noise limits around town.

"We're not only going to talk about downtown, but other areas and what would be right for them," Williams said. "We're just trying to get some consensus on where the council wants to be."

The current city ordinance considers the volume of noise, intensity of the noise, whether the nature of the noise is usual or unusual, whether the origin of the noise is natural or artificial, the proximity of the noise to residential sleeping facilities, nature of the area within which the noise emanates and other factors.

In addition, amplified noise, such as music from areas of downtown as well as other sections of the city will be looked at, Williams said.

Currently, on residential property, 60 decibels is allowed after 7 a.m. and before 10 p.m. on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday. On Friday and Saturday, the limit is allowed after 7 a.m. and before 12 a.m. on the following morning.

Williams said the idea is to formulate plans to attract additional development to the city without hindering other development. After receiving guidance from the council Tuesday, Williams said she thought a formal plan for updating the noise ordinance should be ready by mid-July.

The Victoria City Council will meet at 5 p.m. at 107 West Juan Linn Street at the Council Chambers. In other action, Mayor Jeff Bauknight will declare May as Motorcycle Safety and Awareness Month. Drivers are cautioned to watch for motorcyclists.