Of Victoria’s 16 parks, only two are set to get special attention through their own conceptual plans — Riverside Park and Ethel Lee Tracy Park.
On Tuesday, Victoria’s council members will decide whether to add a third park, Martin Luther King, Jr. Park, to the list of parks getting their own mini master plans as part of the city’s overall master planning process for the parks system.
In October, city council hired the consulting firm Halff Associates to complete the city’s new master parks plan. As part of that process, all city parks are being evaluated. The master plan will incorporate feedback from city residents and evaluation of current parks to improve the system as a whole.
But Riverside and Ethel Lee are the only two parks currently slated to get a conceptual plan, which will operate a little like a mini master plan for those two parks, according to the city’s contract with Halff Associates.
Council members will consider adding MLK Park, the city’s southernmost park, into the contract for conceptual plans to create a more equitable distribution of resources throughout the city. At Ethel Lee Tracy Park, the city’s northernmost park, a new splash pad was installed in 2018, and new, accessible playground equipment was installed in 2019.
Adding a conceptual plan for MLK Park would increase the cost of the current contract by $9,536, according to Tuesday’s council packet. Like the existing contract, which costs $149,270, the increase would be covered by Texas Department of Transportation overpass funds.
Also Tuesday, the council will discuss a proposed youth hunting program in Riverside Park. The program would be a partnership with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Wildlife Association, and would give up to six kids or teenagers the chance to go hunting and camping inside the bounds of Riverside Park over two days, according to a presentation on the program included in the council packet. The program would be intended for underserved Victoria kids who don’t typically have access to hunting or other outdoors programs, and the cost would be covered through scholarships.
