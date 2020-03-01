The city of Victoria is working to breathe life back into the duck pond at Riverside Park.
“We feel that the duck pond is as important as the community does, and we want to bring it back to life as soon as possible,” Danielle Williams, the interim parks director and new Main Street Program executive director, said Friday.
Before the pond was closed to the public in late 2018, Williams said the pond had been an asset to Riverside Park for many years.
“People would go walk around it and see the ducks.There were some weddings. It was just a nice place for families to go,” she said.
After Hurricane Harvey, the parks department set off to improve the sidewalk around the pond, Williams said. But after draining it, staff discovered underlying structure support issues with the existing sidewalk and decided that more work was needed to support the sidewalk.
Since that discovery, Williams said, the duck pond has been closed to the public and still awaits needed repairs with the correct support underneath the sidewalk to make it safe for pedestrians to walk and fish from the side of the pond.
“We were originally just going to the fix sidewalk and leave the rest as is, but then realized we had to do this right,” she said.
Victoria’s City Council on Tuesday will review two preliminary design options and estimated costs for repairs and improvements to the pond. Both possibilities list optional amenities, including the addition of a ceremonial gazebo and a floating fishing pier.
The design elements for the first option include keeping the duck pond’s original design intact, including the gazebo on the central isle; having four direction subsurface jets proposed to improve circulation; and more. The estimated cost for the first option is about $1.5 million.
The second option proposes having one major pond rather than two smaller ponds; eliminates the restrictions that promoted silting and sediment buildup; removes the island and island gazebo; and more. The estimated cost for the second option is about $1.25 million.
Williams said the parks department supports both options.
“Ultimately, the cheaper one is less money, but both are really nice, provide the access to pond we want and have and optional amenities that are nice,” she said.
She said she is looking forward to the council’s feedback and moving forward from there. She said she didn’t have a timeline for when the pond will be up and running again, because the process, including going out for bids for the work and hiring an engineer, will take time.
“The road ahead is long, and it’s been long already, but we want to take our time and do it right so that it lasts another 30 years,” she said.
Also on Tuesday, City Manager Jesús Garza is scheduled to give an update on the coronavirus.
“We want to give the public a look into the plans that the city and county have made when considering the coronavirus, and help ease the public’s concerns,” Ashley Strevel, the city’s communications director, said Friday.
