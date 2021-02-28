Victoria’s City Council will decide Tuesday whether to move forward with a $1.3 million project to remodel and strengthen the fire department’s station 1.
The station, 606 E. Goodwin Ave., was built in 1981. Of the fire department’s six stations, station 1 is one of three remaining that haven’t yet been upgraded to withstand tropical storm or hurricane-force winds, said Fire Chief Tracy Fox.
The remodel of station 1 would include strengthening the building so it can withstand winds of up to 135 mph and could be safely occupied during and after tropical storms. The project was initially budgeted for the 2020 fiscal year but was put on hold because of the pandemic, according to the council packet.
Fire Station 1 also needs a new roof because of damage caused by Tropical Storm Claudette and Hurricane Harvey, Fox said. In all, the project would make the entire structure stronger against future storms with strong winds, replace the roof, and add a warehouse facility on the property.
Currently, the fire department rents warehouse space to store equipment, hoses, personal protective equipment, and other gear, Fox said. This project would add a 2,400-square foot warehouse for the department's use.
The redesign will also update the station’s office and living spaces, Fox said. At station 1, there’s usually about seven to eight employees who are living and working there during a given shift, Fox said.
If council approves the budget amendment Tuesday, Fox said construction would likely begin in fall or winter of 2021 and be completed by summer 2022.
Also Tuesday, Council is scheduled to hear 2020 annual reports from the fire and police departments as well as the municipal court, among other agenda items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.