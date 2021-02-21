Victoria City Council has rescheduled its regular meeting to 5 p.m. Tuesday, during which city manager Jesús Garza will provide an update on the city’s water system and boil water notice.
The council will also proceed with business that was initially scheduled for its Feb. 16 meeting, before the winter storm caused dangerous roads and statewide power outages last week.
During the Feb. 16 meeting, council members were scheduled to decide whether to buy a new software to schedule COVID-19 vaccinations, an item they’ll discuss Tuesday instead. City and county officials have proposed splitting the cost of a new purchasing scheduling software from the company Luminare for COVID-19 vaccine signups.
Victoria County officials agreed to pay their half of the $98,000 software earlier in February. On Tuesday, Victoria’s city council will vote on whether to approve $69,000 in emergency COVID-19 expenses, covering the city’s half of the software and another $20,000 in related COVID-19 costs, according to the council packet.
