The Victoria City Council is expected to vote on a $3.8 million contract Tuesday that would pay for the reconstruction of Crestwood Drive.
The council is scheduled to review proposals from two companies. City staff has recommended a contract with Brannan Paving Co. for almost $3.8 million.
If council awards the contract to Brannan, the company would have 600 days to complete the project, according to council documents. The reconstruction would include about half a mile of roadway, covering Crestwood Drive between Laurent and Navarro streets. The reconstruction project includes a three-lane, eight-inch thick concrete section, a new water line, a replacement of the sanitary sewer line, storm sewer improvements and a detached sidewalk on both sides of the road, according to the council packet.
In 2019, the city began rebuilding the portion of Crestwood Drive between Laurent and Ben Jordan streets. That construction was the first phase of the $4,136,157.46 Crestwood Drive Reconstruction Project. The contractor was Brannan Paving Co. of Victoria.
Also Tuesday, the council is scheduled to hear an update on the COVID-19 vaccine distribution locally and to possibly vote on a contract that would pay for two emergency generators at the police department and the community center. The funding for these new generators comes from $1 million allocated to the city via the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, a competitive program run by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
