There were too many stray dogs and cats when Mark Sloat arrived in Victoria County last fall.
Sloat is the first director of Victoria County Animal Services, which separated from the county public health department in 2022. County commissioners brought in Sloat, who was previously a program manager at the Austin Animal Center, with the hope his expertise would boost efforts to curtail animal breeding and limit euthanasia.
"When there are a lot of stray dogs running around with each other, it can become a compounding problem," Sloat said about the overpopulation issues. "People may sell a few of these dogs, but definitely not all of them."
Overbreeding among stray animals in Victoria County also impacts the Dorothy O'Connor Pet Adoption Center, which may shelter some dogs and cats Animal Services finds, as long as there is enough space.
"We want to prevent unwanted litters of dogs and cats because the litters can multiply very quickly," said Jennifer Werland, the executive director of the adoption center.
Shortly before Sloat took on his new role last year, the Animal Services department ended the practice of euthanizing groups of feral cats in cages.
"It's something that many would frown upon today," Sloat said. "The large metros haven't done it in 20-30 years. It's an archaic way of thinking."
Public records from the Animal Services department show the number of dogs and cats euthanized by the department increased each year between 2019 and 2021. Then last year, the totals for dogs and cats fell by 22.5% and 59.7%, respectively.
Victoria County Dog and Cat Euthanizations 2018-2022
|Year
|Number of Dogs Euthanized
|Number of Cats Euthanized
|2018
|954
|390
|2019
|636
|308
|2020
|759
|492
|2021
|855
|567
|2022
|662
|228
Sloat said a rise in animal adoptions supported a euthanasia decline in Victoria County, as well as another policy change made before he came to the city.
"Instead of euthanizing strays because of their breed, like pit bulls for example, we consider how they're behaving," Sloat said.
Animal Services is moving from an enforcement approach to an engagement approach, Sloat said. This means the department wants to have conversations with pet owners about what they can do to keep their animals from getting impounded.
"Our impound numbers in Austin dropped by 50% when we worked with people to find solutions," Sloat said. "It's good to be proactive."
Victoria County's top elected official said he has received fewer complaints from the public in the four months since Sloat joined Animal Services.
"The kill rate was a problem before Mark came," County Judge Ben Zeller said. "We appreciate having someone who wants to interact with the public and build a positive reputation with the community."
Werland also believes dialogue between animal agencies and the public is one way to target overpopulation in Victoria County.
"Educating the public on the importance of spaying and neutering as a health benefit for pets is something we want to do," Werland said.
Spaying and neutering can prevent pets from contracting diseases such as testicular cancer and mastitis, the inflammation of the mammary gland, Werland said.
According to Sloat, Animal Services offers spay and neuter services for free to anyone who receives financial assistance from a government program.
"I'm currently trying to raise $35,000 for a program that would allow the public to come to have their pets spayed and neutered at a weekend clinic for free," Sloat said.
Brenda Bleier, an animal rescuer in Victoria, said Animal Services' aim to decrease euthanasia numbers is nice to hear, but the policy may hinder an effort to control the city's stray animal population.
"Being an overfull rescue, I truly appreciate every effort that is made to find homes or rescues for the dogs that find themselves in shelter in the shelter," Bleier said. "However, the sad fact is that until the overpopulation problem is gotten under control, either through mandatory spay and neuter ordinances, or sadly, euthanasia, Victoria will continue to have a problem.
Sloat said he knows his team's work is not done yet.
"There's still too many loose animals, but I think we have made some positive changes so far," Sloat said.