Victoria County commissioners approved on Monday a plan for the Animal Services department to set up a foster program with the help of an animal-rights group.
The program developed by the Best Friends Animal Society, a nonprofit partner of animal shelters nationwide, aims to decrease shelter deaths by seeking out residents who are willing to take care of stray animals.
Animal Services Director Mark Sloat said the partnership with Best Friends will help Victoria County save money by reducing the number of animals who are cared for in the Animal Services shelter.
“We can alleviate some of the stress on the shelter, both the number (of animals in the shelter) and with staffing,” Sloat said during a presentation to the Commissioners Court.
On its website, Best Friends stated one of its goals is to ensure every animal shelter in the country has a no-kill policy by 2025.
“Victoria County Animal Services currently does not have a foster program,” Best Friends said in a program proposal. “There is a need to build a pool of willing fosters to accommodate the large number of animals in need.”
In its proposal to county officials, Best Friends said it would train the Animal Services staff throughout a six-month pilot program. Animal Services would then administer the foster program itself, with continued guidance from Best Friends.
When foster animals need vaccination services, Best Friends said it will provide transportation to its Lifesaving Center in Houston.
Best Friends said in its proposal that a foster program would help Victoria County increase its animal save rate, meaning more animals would avoid euthanasia.
According to data compiled by Best Friends, 60.4% of the over 4,000 animals taken into a Victoria County shelter in 2021 did not have to be euthanized. Best Friends’ save rate goal is 90%. Victoria County was short of this mark by 1,303 animals in 2021.
Sloat said the cost for the county to participate in the foster program is still to be determined, since the specifics of the program are not yet finalized.
“If we set up a foster program, based on some of the other models out there, volunteers who bring in fosters would pay for anything other than the dogs we provide from the kennel,” Sloat said to the commissioners.
In another presentation Monday, Victoria County Fire Marshal Richard Castillo asked residents in attendance to support the county’s 11 volunteer fire departments by donating to their local VFD and becoming a volunteer firefighter, if interested. Castillo said no prior firefighting skills are required to join.
When volunteer fire departments lack funding and manpower, they may be replaced by an agency that taxes residents for its services, Castillo said.
“So by helping your volunteer fire department survive, we can continue to provide the emergency service to the residents of Victoria County without increasing taxes,” Castillo said.
The Commissioners Court will meet again next Monday at 10 p.m., on the second floor of the 1967 Victoria County Courthouse.