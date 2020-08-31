Victoria County's new website will be more accessible and user-friendly for both county employees and members of the public, County Judge Ben Zeller said Monday.
Victoria County commissioners on Monday approved an agreement with the Texas Association of Counties County Information Resources Agency for the creation of a new county website.
“This new website is another important step in streamlining our operations,” Zeller said.
The county’s current website “isn’t to the level of modern standards where it needs to be,” Zeller said. So, the county's information technology department worked to find a vendor to redesign, modernize and host the Victoria County website, and found that TAC’s agency offers the best value for their services.
The first year's cost with TAC’s agency is $7,850, which will be covered through funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. Cost estimates from two other vendors were both more than double that amount.
The new website will be more user-friendly and convenient for members of the public who access the website on their cell phones, Zeller said.
The new website also will have a portal for all county offices and departments that will allow them to modify and customize their landing pages easily, which will relieve the county’s IT department of those duties, Zeller said.
“If this will take the load off of our IT department that would be a blessing for a not-too-expensive price,” said Commissioner Kevin Janak.
“As I see it, this is a win-win-win all the way around for the public, for IT and for our county departments, and I'm real excited to see this be implemented,” Zeller said.
Also on Monday, the commissioners conducted a public hearing on the proposed 2021 budget and tax rate. Under the proposed budget, the property tax rate would stay at the current rate of 39.59 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
No members of the public spoke during the public hearing.
A final public hearing will be conducted on Sept. 8, and the final vote on the 2021 budget and tax rate will take place Sept. 14.
The county's 2021 budget year begins Jan. 1.
