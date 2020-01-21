Victoria County commissioners have been designated to serve as liaisons for each of the county’s offices and departments in an effort to enhance communication throughout the county.
During the commissioners’ weekly meeting Tuesday, Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller explained that in essence, each county office and department will now have an assigned member of commissioners court serving as its dedicated liaison to the court for “issues that arise, budget issues that arise, opportunities, challenges, the things that regularly come up in all of our offices and departments.”
The court approved the assignments from a list Zeller created, which was complied based on which certain commissioners and departments were already working together, as well as common sense, he said.
For example, the office of emergency management, Zeller said, legally falls under the office of the county judge. Further, he said, it made logical sense to assign commissioners to act as the liaisons for the constable and justice of the peace within their respective precinct.
The assignments also could have been decided randomly, but the court chose to go with Zeller’s list.
Zeller will act as the liaison for emergency management; human resources; the district attorney’s office; the employee’s clinic; auditor’s office; historical commission and child welfare board; heritage department; extension service; adult probation; and the county treasurer.
County Commissioner Danny Garcia will act as the liaison for constable in Precinct 1; justice of the peace of Precinct 1; pre-trial services; veterans' center; county court-at-law 1 and 2; district courts; and district clerk.
County Commissioner Kevin Janak will act as the liaison for constable in Precinct 2; justice of the peace of Precinct 2; tax assessor-collector; administrative services; information technology; and juvenile detention.
County Commissioner Gary Burns will act as the liaison for constable in Precinct 3; justice of the peace of Precinct 3; records management; the Victoria Regional Airport; county clerk; and facilities management.
County Commissioner Clint Ives will act as the liaison for constable in Precinct 4; justice of the peace of Precinct 4; sheriff’s office; health department; elections administrator; and fire marshal’s office.
The assignments can be tweaked going forward, Zeller said, or if the whole arrangement doesn’t prove to be beneficial to the county, it can be tossed out entirely. Zeller reiterated after the meeting that having a commissioner as a department’s liaison does not prevent that department from continuing to visit with him about any challenges or opportunities they may have, as the goal is to increase communication, not decrease it.
Ives said he liked the spirit of the program, which he sees as a way to encourage communication. As the liaison for the health department, for example, he said he’ll plan on meeting with David Gonzalez, the department’s director, on a consistent basis to talk about any issues, offer guidance and sharing what the court’s opinion has been in the past has been on certain issues.
“Communication is always healthy, and I think this is a step in the right direction,” he said.
Burns said he liked the idea as well, “because it’s always been a weak spot we’ve had.” He said he wanted to ensure department heads understand they can still talk to any commissioner, even if that commissioner is not their designated liaison.
The liaison program was first introduced by Zeller as a part of his “Innovation 2020” plan.
